107 dengue patients being treated at hospitals across the country





One hundred and seven dengue patients, including 73 in the capital, are being treated at different hospitals across the country.





A total 12 new dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals across the country in the last 24 hours till 8am on Tuesday.





Seven of them were hospitalised in Dhaka, the Directorate General of Health Services said in its regular update.





It said 101,256 people have been hospitalised with dengue in the country since January. Of them, 100,883 made full recovery, the DGHS said.





The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research has received 266 reports of dengue-related deaths. It has reviewed 223 of them and confirmed the deaths of 141.

