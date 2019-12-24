Met office forecasts rain in next 72 hrs





Bangladesh Metrological Department predicted rainfall in some parts of the country in the next 72 hours commencing at 9:00am on Tuesday.





Weather may remain dry with partly cloudy sky over the country during the period, the Met office said in a weather forecast.





Moderate to thick fog may occur over the country from midnight to Wednesday morning, it added.





Night temperature may remain nearly unchanged and day temperature may rise by (1-2) degrees Celsius throughout the country.





Leave Your Comments