Two people were crushed under the wheels of a train at Kursha in Mirpur upazila here early Tuesday.





The deceased were identified as Kawsar, 35, son of Ajgar Ali and Mohibul, 40, of Bashinagar village.





Jashim Uddin, officer-in-charge of Poradaha GRP Police Station, said when the two were crossing the rail-track on a trolley an intercity train hit it, leaving them dead on the spot.





Later, police recovered their bodies, he added.

Leave Your Comments