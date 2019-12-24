BNP raises security money for mayoral aspirants

BNP has raised the amount of security money to Tk 1 lakh from Tk 25,000 for those who want to contest the upcoming mayoral polls of Dhaka South and North City Corporations with its nomination.

Party senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi came up with the announcement at a press conference at BNP’s Nayapaltan central office.

He said their party will sell nomination forms on Thursday among party leaders who are willing to contest the two city polls with its tickets.

Rizvi said BNP nomination-seekers can collect the form at Tk 10,000 each from the party’s central office by 4pm.

Rizvi said the aspirants will have to submit the nomination forms to the BNP office along with Tk one-lakh security money by 4pm on Friday.

Later, the party nomination board will interview the aspirants on Saturday at the party chairperson's Gulshan office.

The elections to Dhaka South and North city corporations will be held on January 30 next, according to a schedule announced by Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda on Sunday.

On Monday, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said their party is joining the upcoming city polls as per their earlier decision to take part in all the elections to local bodies.

He, however, said they will observe whether congenial atmosphere is created for the polls.