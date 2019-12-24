7 Afghan soldiers killed in military camp attack: gov't

Seven Afghan army soldiers were killed and six security personnel were wounded after Taliban insurgents attacked a joint military camp in the country's northern Balkh province on Tuesday, the defense ministry confirmed.

"Unfortunately, the terrorists attacked a joint military base of Afghan National Army (ANA) and National Directorate of Security (NDS) in Khili Guli area of Dawlat Abad district of Balkh," the ministry said in a statement, adding that seven ANA soldiers were killed.

The statement said three army soldiers and three personnel of the country's national intelligence agency NDS were wounded in the attack.

Earlier a provincial official told Xinhua that 10 security forces members were killed and three others were wounded in the incident in the northwestern part of the province.

"Ministry of Defense shares its deepest condolence with the families of Army and hope speedy recovery for the wounded Army soldiers," the statement read.

The statement did not provide details about the casualties on the side of the attackers, but the provincial official told Xinhua several militants who arrived at the camp on vehicles and motorcycles were also killed and wounded.

Fighting rages across Afghanistan as Taliban militants have been attempting to take territory and consolidate their positions ahead of winter in the mountainous country.

On Monday, one U.S. soldier was killed in a Taliban attack in neighboring Kunduz province.

Taliban militants, who ruled the country before being ousted in late 2001, renewed armed insurgency, killing government troops as well as civilians.