Turkey keen to invest in energy sector: Envoy

Outgoing Turkish Ambassador to Bangladesh Devrim Ozturk on Tuesday said Turkey is interested to invest in the energy sector of Bangladesh.

“Turkish investment is coming to Bangladesh. Turkish entrepreneurs are interested to invest in the energy sector here,” he said when he met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Ganobhaban in the city.

PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters after the meeting.

The outgoing Turkish Ambassador said they are ready to share technologies with brotherly countries like Bangladesh.

He highly praised the economic development of Bangladesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. “This credit goes to you (PM). It (economic development) is your success. I’ve witnessed how fast Bangladesh progressed during my tenure,” the envoy was quoted as saying.

Noting that the interaction between Bangladesh and Turkey has enhanced significantly, the envoy expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for extending all sorts of cooperation to him in discharging his duty in Dhaka. “I’m going back with good memories from Bangladesh,” Devrim Ozturk said.

He informed the Prime Minister that work on the chancery building on the land allotted by Bangladesh for Turkey Embassy here has almost completed. “The newly-constructed chancery building will formally be opened next month,” he said.

In reply, the Prime Minister said her government’s main goal is to make village-centric development so that rural people could get its benefits.

She said now the country’s GDP growth is 8.15 percent while the per capita income US$ 1909.

Besides, the poverty rate has now declined to 20.5 percent from 41 percent in 2005.

Sheikh Hasina recalled her visits to Turkey, saying Bangladesh values friendship with Turkey. Kamal Ataturk is a very popular name in Bangladesh, she added.

She appreciated the cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the defence sector.

The Prime Minister also recalled Turkey’s help and assistance for forcibly displaced Rohingyas who took shelter here fleeing persecution in Rakhine state of Myanmar.

PMO Secretary Sajjadul Hassan was present at the meeting.

Leave Your Comments