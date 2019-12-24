Khaleda subjected to ‘medical terrorism’: BNP

BNP on Tuesday alleged that its imprisoned Chairperson Khaleda Zia is being subjected to ‘medical terrorism’.

“Khaleda Zia has been ben repressed by keeping her in jail for 685 days though she didn’t commit any crime. She’s seriously sick, but she’s not provided proper treatment,” said BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

Speaking at a press conference at the party’s Nayapaltan central office, he also alleged that Khaleda Zia is being deprived of her due right to get bail due to the government’s obstruction. “She’s now being subjected to medical terrorism.”

The BNP leader also alleged that they are not getting any information about Khaleda’s condition and her treatment as her personal physicians Dr Shamim and Dr Mamun are not allowed to visit her.

“We’re worried whether the government is playing any trick over her treatment and medication. Though her blood sugar remains above 12-14, she is not given proper treatment to control it. It’s a kind of medical terrorism.”

Khaleda has been in jail since was convicted in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case on February 8, 2018. She was found guilty in another corruption case later the same year, though her party claims both cases are politically motivated.

The BNP chief has been receiving treatment at the BSMMU since April 1 this year.

Rizvi criticised Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader for his remark involving BNP with repression on minority community members during its rule in 2001.

He said the AL leader made the remarks at a time when India is trying to make its Muslim citizens stateless and push them into Bangladesh as part of a master plan after enacting the Citizenship Amendment Act. ”We think Obaidul Quader’s remark at this time is also part of that master plan (of India).

He alleged that when the people of India and global community are raising voice against the Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC, the Awami League leader justified India’s anti-people move by spreading propaganda involving BNP in repression of minority communities.