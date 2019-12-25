Diner Sheshe





"Life is so unpredictable -- in a span of 8 months, both my sister's and my life changed completely. It all began in 2016, when my father fell seriously ill and slipped into a coma soon after he was admitted to the hospital. He got detected with a type of cancer and for the next few months my life revolved around the hospital -- I was the one making hospital visits and keeping track of the treatment. Mom would visit every now and then, but most of the time she stayed at home -- I don't think she could see my father in that state.





A week after she visited my father for the last time in the hospital, she passed away. She wasn't unwell and showed no sign of illness, but my sister and I believe that the fear of losing him consumed her and that's the reason she passed. Breaking this news to our father was one of the hardest things we had to do.





Soon after, he moved back home, but within 7 months -- he passed away because of his illness. One of the greatest things my sister and I could do was perform the last rites for our parents. It's unusual for the daughters to conduct the last rites rituals, but in our minds it was the only logical thing to do.





I've read somewhere that you don't really get over or move on from loss, rather you get used to living with the grief. My sister and I have done just that -- she's moved to Mangalore and has a child, while I'm here in Bombay. It was always my parent's dream that I had a job and earned well -- that's what I'm trying my best to do.





I write poetry, I act but most importantly I celebrate them everyday by living fully. As my 30th birthday present, I got a tattoo of their names as a constant reminder that they are and always will be a part of me… and I really believe that. Because true love never really dies."





Humans of Bombay, Fb



