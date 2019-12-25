Worldwide waffling





Prime Minister Scott Morrison has response after Swedish teenage ecowarrior Greta Thunberg made scathing comments about Australia's bushfire crisis. Retweeting a video from 9 News, Greta said politicians had failed to connect the world's climate crisis with extreme weather events. The tweet has already garnered thousands of likes and retweets. The PM dismissed Greta's criticism in a press conference this afternoon, saying he was focused on Australia's interests.











It is painful to watch political denial in action. Believe me, I've been down this road before. I lived through Aids denialism in South Africa and I'm witnessing denial again in Australia. In the last few weeks, as fires have raged across New South Wales, and as the nation has grown increasingly furious about Scott Morrison's lack of leadership, I have felt like I am in a time warp. In the late 1990s and early 2000s, South Africa's President Thabo Mbeki inexplicably decided to gaslight the nation by denying the existence of human immune deficiency virus - HIV. He had just taken the reins from Nelson Mandela and the country was shocked. We quickly mobilized to counter the denial.











It was the equivalent of a V-sign cheerfully flashed at his critics. The day after his landslide election victory, Boris Johnson and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds dropped into a caviar-fuelled Christmas party in London hosted by former KGB agent Alexander Lebedev and his son Evgeny. During the campaign Johnson had stubbornly refused to publish the Russia report, written by the last parliament's intelligence and security committee. Its contents have still not been revealed.











One of Amazon's first employees, who helped build the company from scratch, has come out in favour of breaking up the e-commerce behemoth. Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos hired computer programmer Paul Davis in 1994 -- his second employee at the company. Mr. Davis has told ReCode that Amazon needs to separate from "Amazon Marketplace" which allows more than 2.5 million third-party sellers to sell products. "There's clearly a public good to have something that functions like the Amazon Marketplace. If this didn't exist, you'd want it to be built," Mr. Davis was quoted as saying. "What's not valuable, and what's not good, is that the company that operates the marketplace is also a retailer.



