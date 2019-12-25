NMST makes arrangements for watching solar eclipse

National Museum of Science and Technology (NMST) Director General Muhammad Munir Chowdhury observing the arrangements for watching rare solar eclipse on NMST premises which will be visible on December 26.





National Museum of Science and Technology (NMST) has made huge arrangements to watch solar eclipse which will be visible on December 26. For this purpose, telescope, tent and planetarium have been set up. Apart from, there will be a special solar filter to watch the solar eclipse directly. In this regard, NMST Director General Muhammad Munir Chowdhury said, "Two strong solar telescope recently imported from the United States have been set up in the roof of the NMST building. The area measuring 30,000 square feet will be available for the students and people of all class. He said this solar eclipse lasting for 3 hours and 4 minutes can be watched with eye safety. The NMST authority has made the arrangement with modern technology of science. So, all the people are welcomed to watch the rare incident, he said.



Leave Your Comments