PEC, Ebtedayee, JSC, JDC results Dec 31





The results of Primary Education Completion (PEC), its equivalent Ebtedayee, and Junior School Certificate (JSC) and Junior Dakhil Certificate (JDC) examinations will be published on December 31.





The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the distribution of free textbooks among students for 2020 on the day, Badrul Hasan Babul, additional primary and mass education secretary, said, reports UNB. The results will be handed over to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the morning.







Later, Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni and State Minister for Primary and Mass Education and Primary Md Zakir Hossain will announce the results officially through separate press briefings at their ministry offices, Badrul Hasan said.



