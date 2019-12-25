BPML approves 15pc dividend

Bashundhara Paper Mills Ltd Advisor AR Rashidi presides over the 26th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at a convention hall in the capital on Tuesday.





Bashundhara Paper Mills Ltd on Tuesday approved 15 percent cash dividend at the 26th Annual General Meeting (AGM) at a convention hall in the capital.







In the meeting, Indepen-dent Director Khawaja Ahmedur Rahman, Directors Md Imrul Hassan and Nazmul Alam Bhuiyan, Advisors Maynal Hossain Chowdhury, Major General (retd) Mahboob Haider Khan, Deputy Managing Director Mustafizur Rahman and other senior executives, officials along with a large number of shareholders of the company were present.





The board of directors of this company has been pleased to recommend for payment of 15 percent cash dividends for all the ordinary or general shareholders of this company other than the sponsor shareholders or directors or Pre-IPO placement shareholders for the fiscal year 2018-2019 by considering and accommodating all the issues including the commitment to the members, fund management, operational performance and liquidity position of this company.







The shareholders were informed that by utilization of the IPO funds Bashundhara Paper Mills Ltd, had imported machineries and installed those in the factory. By the added capacity the company started producing more products and its market share is going to increase gradually.





In this general meeting the Directors' Report, Auditors' Report and Audited Accounts of the Company for the fiscal year 2018-2019 were approved by the shareholders. The shareholders also approved the declared cash dividend for fiscal year 2018-2019.







A large number of shareholders participated in the discussion and expressed their satisfaction for declaring 15 percent cash dividend and thanked the board of directors for capacity expansion program, export promotion, protection of interest of shareholders and hoped that in the coming years the company will attain more success and its market share will increase further.





