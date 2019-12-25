4 fined for keeping construction materials on roads

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul Islam instructed contractors to keep construction materials off roads while distributing leaflets among pedestrians in the capital on Tuesday. -UBN





In an effort to curb air pollution, a DNCC mobile court on Tuesday fined four people, including one of its contractors, for keeping construction materials on the footpaths and streets in Niketan, Banarsree and Mohanagar Project areas.





Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Zonal Executive Officer of Mohakhali and Executive Magistrate Mir Nahid Ahsan and Chief Revenue Officer and Executive Magistrate Md Abdul Hamid Mia led the mobile court drive, reports UNB.







While distributing leaflets among pedestrians during the drives to create awareness about air pollution, DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam said everyone must abide by rules during construction. "No one will be spared if anyone violates the rules. All must be aware about air pollution and keep construction materials in safe places."





Each person was fined Tk 20,000 for keeping the construction materials on the footpaths and roads in front of their respective houses which led to air pollution, DNCC Public Relations Officer ASM Mamun said.



Leave Your Comments