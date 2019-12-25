The outgoing Turkish Ambassador to Bangladesh Devrim Ozturk talking to President Md Abdul Hamid during his farewell call at Bangabhaban on Tuesday. -PID





Bangladesh President Md Abdul Hamid on Tuesday urged the outgoing Turkish Ambassador to Bangladesh Devrim Ozturk to keep up efforts over Rohingya repatriation during his farewell call at Bangabhaban.







During the meeting, the President said bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Turkey are very excellent and the relations have been expanding gradually, said President's Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin while briefing reporters after the meeting, reports UNB.







Abdul Hamid also thanked the envoy for successful completion of his tenure in Bangladesh. Lauding the role and support of Turkey over the Rohingya issue, Abdul Hamid said Turkey played an effective role to support Rohiyngas. They also raised their voice for the safe and dignified repatriation of Myanmar's displaced people, he said, hoping that the efforts will continue in the future.







Admiring the role of the ambassador for expanding trade and investment between the two countries, the President hoped that they will take necessary steps to expand the existing trade and investment ties in the coming days.





Expressing his gratitude to the President and the Bangladesh government for their heartfelt cooperation, the ambassador said Turkey always gives highest priority to the bilateral relations with Bangladesh.







Devrim Ozturk also praised the socio-economic development, especially women empowerment and their education. He hoped the relations between the two countries will be strengthened in different fields in the future. Secretaries concerned to the President and high officials of the Foreign Ministry and Turkish Embassy were present on the occasion.





