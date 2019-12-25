How India is modestly benefitted from the Indo-Bangla relationship





In the last Rajya Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched blistering attacks on illegal immigrants, terming them as Bangladeshis living in Assam and the surrounding states of India. Modi's attacks on illegal immigrants seem to imply Assamese Muslims.







Nobody can grasp why somebody will intrude into the Indian state of Assam or West Bengal where per capita incomes are $1100 and $1600 respectively when the Per capita income of a Bangladeshi is $1906. Why does a Bangladeshi intrude into India leaving a better life in Bangladesh?







Recently, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has started spewing vitriol against Bangladesh in and outside the parliament. He has been trying hard to make it validated why India needs the NRC-CAB implemented. Bangladesh's government likes to portray itself as a friend of India but Modi-Shah duo grotesquely distorted the friendship and blaming Bangladesh for killing or converting Hindus to Islam.







Hindu nationalists have always been vocal on different social media flat-forms, saying tens of millions of undocumented Bangladeshis live and work in India. According to them, Bangladeshi Muslims have been doing criminal activities all across India and especially changing the demography of Assam and North-Eastern states of India.







Bangladeshis, of course, go to India for various reasons. There is a general perception that they go to India for medical tourism. Yes, a sizeable number of Bangladeshis go to India for medical tourism. In India's lower house of Parliament in 2017, Alphons Kannanthanam, the former Union Minister of State for Culture, and Tourism informed that four hundred and ninety-five thousand tourists visited for medical purposes. Two hundred and twenty-one thousands of them came from Bangladesh.







But the Bangladeshis who visit India for other purposes are much larger than the ones who go for medical tourism. Bangladesh ranks top among the countries, from where tourists go to visit India. According to the Business Standard, India attracted 10 m foreign tourists in 2017. 2.156 million Bangladeshis went to visit India in 2017, which were 21.50% of the total tourists.







In 2018, India had the highest share of foreign tourists from Bangladesh in at 24.32% or totaling 2.2 million, followed by the US 11.21%, so the numbers of Bangladeshis are even more than the double compared to the American tourists, which also means almost one in every four tourists in India goes from Bangladesh. Many Bangladeshis go to India for shopping purposes because, in India, they can buy medicines and other commodities much cheaper than Bangladesh.





Bangladeshi tourists are growing in numbers every year. According to Indian media and salespersons, Bangladeshis go on spending lavishly until their last day of stay in India on shopping, sightseeing, and healthcare. They go to visit religious shrines as well. Bangladeshi tourists plank down their hard-earned money even more than the westerners.







Over the last few years, in a bid to attract more tourists, India has launched an aggressive campaign with a new slogan, "Your search ends here!"





Indian government knows that Bangladeshi tourists fritter away all their money on shopping, trips, and sightseeing, and healthcare, so the government tries its best to attract more Bangladeshis. No country in the world, India has as many as 12 visa centers all across Bangladesh.





India has also the world's largest visa centre in Dhaka, from where every day, five thousand visas are issued. To increase the tourists from Bangladesh, shipping cruses are introduced from Bangladesh to India recently.







The Economic Times reported in November 2015 that India's current $3.00 billion tourism market would touch $8.00 billion in 2020. If India's tourism market has risen to $8.00 billion, assumingly, Bangladeshi tourists will be spending almost $2.00 billion in India in the next year.







Health care facilities in India are better than Bangladesh. India has many world-class hospitals that provide cheaper treatments than any other country. Critics say Bangladeshi doctors give unnecessary testes which many patients struggle to afford. The doctors over there are more sincere and friendly.







Studies say patients recover more quickly when the doctors use different words passionately. It is said that Bangladeshi doctors lack that skill and hundreds of thousands of patients go to India for treatments.







If Bangladesh can find out the ways to reduce corruption in the hospital, clinics, and diagnostic centers, and the doctors treat their patients friendly, hopefully, Bangladesh can save a whopping amount of money being spent in India.







Very few Indian tourists come to Bangladesh as sightseeing tourists. But many Indian companies have been doing a brisk business in Bangladesh in telecommunication, multinational professional companies, and restaurant business.

It is assumed that 1.5 million Indians work in Bangladesh.





Seven years ago Bangladesh stood 5th among the 15 nations sending remittance to India was about $3.7 billion. Ostensibly, the remittance now stands much bigger and goes to India. Treating India as a friendly country, the incumbent government has been doing everything so that the trade and friendly atmosphere remain cool between the two countries. But it always ends up one-sidedly in favor of India.







Bangladesh-India bilateral trade is $10.00 billion. The trade balance is heavily tilted in favor of India. According to Export Promotion Bureau data, Bangladesh exported only $1.25 billion of goods to India in the last fiscal year. India has also enforced new visa rules, now, a Muslim from Bangladesh has to pay a hefty penalty of overstay, which is US$300.00 for up to 90 days, and for a minority, the charge is Rs100.00.



The writer, a Bangladeshi freethinker, is based in Toronto, Canada

