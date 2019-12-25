Jane Fonda arrested for fifth time





Oscar-winning actress Jane Fonda was arrested for the fifth time here while protesting with climate change activists. Dubbed as Fire Drill Fridays, Fonda has been protesting every week since October, sometimes with other popular personalities, to raise awareness about climate change and focus attention on the anti-fossil fuels movement. A video of Fonda's most recent arrest has made its way onto the social media, in which she is shown cuffed, and seems to be enjoying the moment. The actress, who will turn 82 on Saturday, was avoiding arrest in the past weeks as she was accumulating many run-ins with the law and that she would be facing lengthier jail stints.





