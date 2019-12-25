With PC out, Alia may bag the role





With Ma Anand Sheela denying Priyanka Chopra Jonas permission of her biopic with director Barry Levinson (of Rain Man), the stage is set for the revival of Karan Johar's ambitious 'Ma Sheela' biopic with Alia Bhatt in the lead. In fact, sources in the know say the spiritual leader was not firing in the dark when she declared in a recent interview that she wants Alia Bhatt and not Priyanka Chopra Jonas to play her.





"Karan Johar was to make a film on the life of 'Ma Sheel' with Alia in the lead. The project was to be directed by Shakun Batra, but when Priyanka Chopra Jonas announced her 'Ma Sheela' biopic, Karan dropped his plans. Now that Priyanka is not likely to go ahead with her plans, Karan is all set to revive the biopic," an informed source reveals.







Recently, Karan even interviewed 'Ma Sheela' for Netflix. They hit it off like old friends. During their conversation, Karan apparently mentioned his biopic plans. "It is no coincidence that 'Ma Sheela' mentioned Alia as the ideal person to play She(ela). That's Karan Johar's original plan," a source says.



Leave Your Comments