Aniston credits 'Friends' for her successes

Jennifer Aniston



Actress Jennifer Aniston, who won the People's Icon Award at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards this year, says she has earned the title of being an icon because of her fans and the still popular sitcom 'Friends'.





Aniston has enjoyed phenomenal popularity over the years, since she became famous as Rachel Green in 'Friends', the sitcom that ran from 1994 to 2004. She credited the hit sitcom for giving her all the opportunities and rewards in an emotional speech, reports eonline.com.





She accepted the award from her longtime friend and co-star Adam Sandler.Calling the Icon Award an "incredible honor", Aniston began her speech after receiving a standing ovation by saying: "This town doles out a lot of awards, but the People's Choice, this was always something special to me. As actors, we don't do this for the critics or for each other or to make our families proud, we do this for the money," she said."I'm kidding...we do it for you guys. C'mon, seriously, we really do."





As for her reaction when she first learned she would be receiving the honor, Aniston, 50, joked: "When I had first heard that I had won this Icon Award the first thing I thought was, 'Holy snicks, have I been around that long? It turns out I have."She said she is an icon because of "an iconic show with an iconic cast and iconic haircut".





---Agencies

Leave Your Comments