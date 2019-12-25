'Dhaka Rock Fest' at ICCB Friday





A concert titled 'Dhaka Rock Fest' will be held in International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) of the capital on Friday.Presented by Gaan-Bangla TV, powered by Banglalink and event by Sky Tracker Ltd, Dhaka Rock Fest aims to end the year with a bang for Bangladeshi music lovers.





The concert will begin at 2pm and continue till 10 pm at Expo Zone of ICCB. The gate opens at 1pm. The performing bands in the concert are-'Nemesis', 'Arbovirus', 'Avoidrafa', 'Powersurge', 'Bay of Bengal', 'Trainwreck', 'Owned', 'Conclusion', and 'Sin'.







The ticket of the concert will cost 200 taka (all inclusive) for one person. Tickets are now available online at www.shohoz.com For more info, please visit the official event page on Facebook of 'Dhaka Rock Fest 2019'.

