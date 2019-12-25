From left, Nafisa Chowdhury Nafa, Nazira Ahmed Mou and Purnima Bristy. - Collected

Three young actresses Nafisa Chowdhury Nafa, Nazira Ahmed Mou and Purnima Bristy will be seen together for a new drama serial titled 'Sultan Bhai.' They will be portraying the role of three sisters named Chameli, Monali and Sonali respectively.







Based on the dialect of Old Dhaka, the drama serial stars actor Anisur Rahman Milon in the titular role. Scripted by Mrityunjay Sardar, the drama serial is directed by Nasiruddin Masud, while Faridul Hasan is working as an advisory director. The shooting of the serial has already begun at the various locations of Old Dhaka.







Regarding the drama advisory director Faridul Hasan said, "Nazira Mou, Nafa and Purnima Bristy have played well in the role of three sisters. As I am working as an advisory director in the drama serial, I am satisfied with their acting." Mou said, "This is my first acting in old Dhaka dialect, for which I faced difficulties to speak, but after completing several episodes, the language turned easier to me.







I am enjoying my role very much." Nafa said, "In the drama-serial I am playing the role of Chameli. We all three are enjoying the work very much. I'm very optimistic about the serial." Bristy said, "The story of the serial 'Sultan Bhai' has fascinated me so much. I am new to acting, but I am very serious in it. I am trying to portray my character properly. I am indebted to Farid Hasan for allowing me in the serial.







The drama serial 'Sultan Bhai' will be airing on Ekushey Television from New Year.

