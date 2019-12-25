



With the theme 'Better Film, Better Audience and Better Society', the 18th Dhaka International Film Festival (DIFF) -2020 will begin on January 11.





On a regular basis Rainbow Film Society has been organized the festival, where more than 200 international films, including Bangladeshi films will be screened under the categories of Asian Competition, Retrospective, Bangladesh Panorama, and Cinema of the World, Children's Films, Spiritual Films, Women Filmmakers, Short and Independent Films.





The segment Bangladesh Panorama will showcase 11 Bangladeshi films, among those three films are produced by Impress Telefilms. These are - 'Alpha', 'Iti, Tomari Dhaka' and 'Fagun Hawa'.





National Film Award-winning filmmaker Nasiruddin Yousuff Bachchu-directed 'Alpha' released on April 26 this year. The film features artist Alamgir Kabir as the protagonist while Doyel Mash, ATM Shamsuzzaman, Mostafizur Noor Imran, and Heera Chowdhury, among others, play different roles in the film.





On the other hand, the multiple international award-winning film 'Iti, Tomari Dhaka' (Sincerely, Your Dhaka) is the first anthology film of Bangladesh. Produced by Impress Telefilm, a talented group of filmmakers consisted of 11 directors has directed 'Iti, Tomari Dhaka'.







The name of the directors includes Golam Kibria Farooki, Krishnendu Chattopadhyay, Mahmudul Islam, Mir Mukarram Hossain, Nuhash Humayun, Rahat Rahman, Robiul Alam Robi, Syed Saleh Ahmed Sobhan, Syed Ahmed Shawki, Tanim noor and Tanvir Ahsan.





Actor-turned-director Tauquir Ahmed's film 'Fagun Haway - In spring Breeze' is based on the 1952 Language Movement.







All the film screenings will be held at the capital's Alliance Franchise de Dhaka, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, Central Public Library Auditorium, National Museum Auditorium, Madhumita Cinema Hall and Star Cineplex.





