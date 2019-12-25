Shooting of 'Operation Sundarbans' begins





The shooting of 'Operation Sundarbans' started at Chunkuri-Harinagar in Shyamnagar upazila on Friday. The cinema, directed by Dipankar Dipon, is being produced based on the drive to remove pirates from Sundarbans, the world's largest mangrove forest, reports UNB.





The opening ceremony of shooting was held in presence of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) officials on Friday noon. Three-wheeler Limited is producing the cinema, financed by Rab Welfare Cooperative Society Limited.





Talking to UNB, director Dipon said people watch cinema for entertainment. "In this cinema, we will try to entertain people by depicting various issues of local people who are dependent on Sundarbans."





Besides, the steps of government, specially the raids of Rab will be shown in the cinema, he said. The first phase of shooting will be 16-day long and 11 of them will be in dense forest.





Monoj Kumar Pramanik, Samina Bashar, Riaz, Siam, Nusraat Faria Mazhar, and Taskeen Rahman are playing key characters in the cinema.



