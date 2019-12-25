KSRM to award future architects



Steel making giant KSRM will award future architects in association with The Institute of Architects Bangladesh. The award would be given on the basis of a competition designed to create a platform which intends to share the top three undergraduate final year thesis projects.







Projects were submitted by the 11 IAB accredited schools of architecture from all over the country. Addressing a press conference KSRM advisor Brig General Md. Shahidur Rahman said, this prestigious yearly event shall help highlight those three aspiring architects, their studio teachers and schools as well as providing them with the leverage and support to moving on to a career path with a greater rate of success.





It will also help in promoting the fresh graduates for the future development of the country. Head of Marketing of KSRM Col Md. Ashrakul Islam (retd) said, new doors of possibilities and opportunities are expected to be opened for the academicians after this event. Studio teachers and schools will be recognized for the achievements of their students. The students can showcase their work to the public, professionals and faculty.







The students shall have their work assessed by the panel of renowned jurors. The students will be able to grasp the level of quality of their own work in comparison to their peers. He also added that the students will have a chance to mingle with students of other universities.







The junior students will be encouraged to work hard enough to get prepared for the next event. Professionals will get a chance to meet the fresh talented graduates through this event. This event will act as a bridge between the students and the professionals.







