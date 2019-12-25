$ 51.82m investment deal signed with Taiwanese co

Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) has signed US$ 51.82 million investment agreement with M/s Golden Chang Shoes (BD) Ltd., a concern of renowned Golden Chang Group of Taiwan. The company will set up a factory in Cumilla EPZ for producin





Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) has signed US$ 51.82 million investment agreement with M/s Golden Chang Shoes (BD) Ltd., a concern of renowned Golden Chang Group of Taiwan. The company will set up a factory in Cumilla EPZ for producing Safety Shoes, Casual Shoes & all kinds of Shoe.







This fully foreign owned company will produce 3.5 million pairs of shoes per annum for world famous brand Caterpillar, Timberland and Dr. Martens (UK). Golden Chang Shoes will be creating employment opportunity for 6171 Bangladeshi nationals.







Zillur Rahman ndc, Member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA and Kuoting Wu, General Manager of M/s. Golden Chang Shoes (BD) Ltd. inked the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations at BEPZA Complex, yesterday. The Executive Chairman of BEPZA Major General S M Salahuddin Islam witnessed the signing ceremony.





Among others, Mohammad Faruque Alam, Member (Engineering), Mizanur Rahman, Member (Finance), Md. Nabirul Islam, Secretary, Nazma Binte Alamgir, General Manager (Public Relations) and Md. Tanvir Hossain, General Manager (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA were present.



Leave Your Comments