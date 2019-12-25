Rehab winter fair kicks off

Minister for Housing and Public Works SM Rezaul Karim inaugurated the fair as chief guest. -AA



Real Estate Housing Association of Bangladesh (REHAB) arranged a five day winter fair at Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC). The fair formally began yesterday.





Housing and Public Works Minister SM Rezaul Karim inaugurated the fair as chief guest. In his address he said, REHAB is playing pivotal role in the development of the country. "Harsh steps will be taken to control red tape as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina directed us to ease public services" he added. SM Rezaul Karim called upon REHAB directors and representatives to be vigilant of any unauthorized firms participating in this fair.







At 230 stalls, the real estate companies, land developers, banks, financial institutions and building material companies came up with offers on their products including flats, plots, housing loans and construction materials.







Vice-president(finance) and fair standing committee chairman Md. Sohel Rana delivered welcome speech. REHAB first vice-president Liakat Ali Bhuiyan, second vice-president Md. Anwaruzzaman, vice-president and fair standing committee co-chairman Kamal Mahmud, directors and representatives of the participating companies attended the program. The fair will end on December 28.





