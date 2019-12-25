Chita ruti

Ingredients
* 1 cup rice flour
* 1 cup all purpose flour
* 1 tsp salt
* 2 ½ cup water
* 2 tbsp oil and 1 tbsp water mixer for brush the pan.
Instructions
* In a bowl, combine the flour and salt and gradually add water. Keep aside.
* Heat the pan. When pan is ready, add the oil mixer with a wet cloth into the pan.
* Then dip your hand into the batter and sprinkle batter with your five fingers slowly to the pan. Wait for 1 minute.
* When the ruti is done it will come out easily. Fold it and remove from the pan with a spatula.
* Enjoy with chicken or beef curry.
