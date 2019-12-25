Recipes

Chita ruti

Ingredients

*    1 cup rice flour

*    1 cup all purpose flour

*   1 tsp salt

*    2 ½ cup water

*    2 tbsp oil and 1 tbsp water mixer for brush the pan.

Instructions

*   In a bowl, combine the flour and salt and gradually add water. Keep aside.

*   Heat the pan. When pan is ready, add the oil mixer with a wet cloth into the pan.

*   Then dip your hand into the batter and sprinkle batter with your five fingers slowly to the pan. Wait for 1 minute.

*   When the ruti is done it will come out easily. Fold it and remove from the pan with a spatula.

*    Enjoy with chicken or beef curry.


