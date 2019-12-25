Chita ruti





Ingredients





* 1 cup rice flour





* 1 cup all purpose flour





* 1 tsp salt





* 2 ½ cup water





* 2 tbsp oil and 1 tbsp water mixer for brush the pan.





Instructions





* In a bowl, combine the flour and salt and gradually add water. Keep aside.





* Heat the pan. When pan is ready, add the oil mixer with a wet cloth into the pan.





* Then dip your hand into the batter and sprinkle batter with your five fingers slowly to the pan. Wait for 1 minute.







* When the ruti is done it will come out easily. Fold it and remove from the pan with a spatula.





* Enjoy with chicken or beef curry.





