Birth of Jesus (Prophet Isa) in Quran





Jesus Isa's (AS) mother, (Mary) Maryam (AS), was a special child from birth. When she was born, her mother prayed to Allah (SWT) that she and her descendants stay safe from the clutches of Satan.





But when she delivered her, she said, "My Lord, I have delivered a female." And Allah was most knowing of what she delivered, "And the male is not like the female. And I have named her Mary, and I seek refuge for her in you and [for] her descendants from Satan, the expelled [from the mercy of Allah]." (Surah Al-Imran: 36).Soon after she was left under the guardianship of Zechariah (AS) by her mother so that she could spend her life worshipping Allah (SWT). She was a very pious and chaste woman.





The birth of Prophet Isa (AS) was no ordinary birth, it was a miracle! When Maryam (AS) found out that she was expecting a child, she was very confused; "She said, 'My Lord, how will I have a child when no man has touched me?' [The angel] said, 'Such is Allah; He creates what He wills. When He decrees a matter, He only says to it, "Be," and it is.'"







(Surah Al-Imran:47).Thereafter, Maryam (AS) submitted to the will of Allah (SWT) and secluded herself from society and gave birth to Isa (AS) under a date palm tree, which served as her source of nourishment during labor. When she returned to her people with a son in hand, she was denounced and condemned for supposedly falling in sin but that did not deter Maryam as her faith in Allah (SWT) was supreme and unrelenting.







Allah (SWT) did not leave Maryam (AS) alone, He had granted several miracles to the child, Isa (AS), who was a miracle himself. As the people were doubting Maryam (AS), Isa (AS) spoke from his cradle, thereby astonishing the people and confirming Maryam's (AS) story. Hence, Jesus was born.







Apart from talking since infancy Prophet Isa (AS) had other gifts from Allah (SWT);"And [make him] a messenger to the Children of Israel, [who will say], 'Indeed I have come to you with a sign from your Lord in that I design for you from clay [that which is] like the form of a bird, then I breathe into it and it becomes a bird by permission of Allah . And I cure the blind and the leper, and I give life to the dead - by permission of Allah. And I inform you of what you eat and what you store in your houses. Indeed in that is a sign for you, if you are believers." (Surah Al-Imran:49).





Isa (AS) was a miracle from Allah (SWT) for the people of Israel.



The writer is a columnist



