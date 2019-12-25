Abu Rushd on 100th birthday





Syed Abu Rushd Matin Uddin, popularly known as Abu Rushdin the literary world, was born in a respected Muslim family in Kolkata on December 25 in 1919. Today is his 100th birthday.





Abu Rushd was an academic, writer, freedom fighter, and an eminent citizen of the country. Abu Rushd received his first job offer as an English lecturer at Hooghly Mohsin College even before his results of final term was published. He studied English literature in Presidency College, and Calcutta University.Later on he went to pursue further studies in English Literature at Exeter College, Oxford.





Upon returning, he taught English at Calcutta Islamia College, Dhaka College, Chittagong College, Rajshahi College, and retired as Supernumerary Professor of Englishfrom Jahangirnagar University. He had been a part time teacher as well as an examiner in the department of English at the University of Dhaka for a long time.





He was a quintessential scholar and English was his passion as has been observed by Syed Badrul Ahsan in one of his writings in a national daily titled, "Remembering our wordsmith". He served the government in different capacities. He was nominated to UN as senior fellow from Pakistan in his early sixties and also worked as an education adviser to the central government of Pakistan.







He was the first Director of Public Instruction (DPI) of the independent Bangladeshand at one time also served as the educational counsellor in London high commission. He was entrusted to translate the report of Kudrat-e-khuda education commission in English. He also discharged the duty of Chairman of Press Institute of Bangladesh in Mid 80s. He was the honorary chairman of Nijera Kori - a national NGO of the country.





Abu Rushd's first published work "Atharbo" published in Bulbul - a monthly magazine, edited by HabibullahBahar in 1937, drawn huge attention of the educated society. His first book,"RajdhaniteJhor",was a collection of short stories, which was published in 1938 by Bulbul Publishing House.The price of the book was TK 1. He dedicated the book to HumayunKabir whom he considered as his mentor and guide.







After publishing of these works he had been considered as a rising Muslim intellectual of the time by the then intelligentsia. Eventually, he established himself in the fore front of Kolkata based intellectual society along with Syed Ali Ahsan, Farrukh Ahmed, Abul Hossain, and Syed Walliullah. He has six novels, 50 short stories, and a three-volume autobiography to his credit.







Furthermore, he spent a considerable amount of time for the translation of literary works from Bangla to English and English to Bangla, including Shakespeare's poems.His notable works were Elomelo (This and That, 1946), SamneNotun Din (A New Day Ahead, 1951), DobaHoloDighi (Pool becomes Lake, 1960), Nongor (Anchor, 1967), OnishchitoRagini (The Unsure Tune, 1969SthagitaDwip (The Aborted Island, 1974), among others. Rushdwas one of the firsts to translate thepoems and songs of LalonShah to English.







His collections of translation, "Songs of Lalon" was published in 1964 by Bangla academy. He also translated the works of four poets of Bangladesh into English.







He created a unique style of writing and was very apt in representing the socio-economic and political realities of his time. He was one of very few writers who had successfully drawn a vivid picture of the socio-economic condition of the Muslim society of his time, i.e. the pre-partition period.







His novels thus carry a special tone of social history as noted by Abdul Gaffer Choudhury, in his tribute to Abu Rushd after his death, published in a Bangla daily with the title "Amar Shahitto Guru".







Besides, Rushd was a regular columnist for four newspapers in Bangladesh- writing opinions on different socio-economic issues pertinent to his time. Lest we forget, Partly Pertinent, Under No Duress, and Hopefully Yours were some of his popular attention drawer columns published in English dailies in 1970s and 1980s.





Abu Rushd started receiving recognitions for his literary works in the 60s. Tagma-e-Imtiaz was his first literary award. He wasawarded with the Adamjee Literary award in 1963 and Bangla Academy Literary Award in 1964. His first recognition in independent Bangladesh was the EkhusheyPadak,which was awarded in 1981.







He also received Habib Bank Award (1970),Nasiruddin Gold Medal (1992), Alakta Literary Award (1992), Bangla SahityaParisad Award (1993), Sher-e-Bangla Gold Award (1992)[2], Lekhika Sangha Award (1992), Rotary Club Award (1995), and ChattagramSangskritiKendroFarrukh Memorial Award (1999) for his outstanding contribution to Bengali literature.







It is a pity that he didn't get the highest civilian award, the Independence award, in the independent Bangladesh though his fellow intellectuals and even his juniors have received this state recognition long before.







Abu Rushdwas a freedom fighter.He defected on August 4, 1971,while serving as the Counsellor (Education & Cultural Affairs 1971 in the Pakistan Embassy in Washington DC along with other mission staffs, Second Secretary Ataur Rahman Chowdhury, Third Secretary Syed Muazzem Ali, Assistant Administrative Attaché A. M. SharfulAlam, and Assistant Press Attaché Sheikh Rustam Ali; and expressed allegiance to Bangladesh accepting a life full of uncertainty and anxiety.







Later on they formed a solidarity group called 'Bangladesh Mission Washington' and contributed to the liberation movement significantly by creating public opinion in favor of the just cause of our liberation movement. He was in charge of publishing a weekly journal, Bangladesh Newsletter, on behalf of Mujibnagar government.







During that period he used to write in American newspapers like Christian Science Monitor, Washington Post and Baltimore Sun to promote the cause of our liberation war in the world forum. Interestingly, even after our victory in December 1971, the New York Times continued to show Dhaka asa part of the East Pakistan, Abu Rushd sent a rejoinder letter to the managing editor of the newspaper.







In reply, the editor informed him that as the US government did not officially recognize Bangladesh yet, the newspaper could not change its editorial policy and use the name Bangladesh. Abu Rushd promptly replied pointing out that even during the war when the US government was opposing the liberation movement, the NewYork Timespublished news about the war without any reservations focusing on Bangladesh. After that, the newspaper started to address Dhaka as part of Bangladesh..





We can quote the following sentences from an article of Golam Kibriaabout the literary style and personality of Abu Rushdwhich was published after his death, "His diction or choice of words was unique, he used to choose the simplest but the appropriate word even in fictional literature.







He avoided cheap and popular style and followed the chaste and elegant method. He had written short stories and novels where love stories came in for description. In doing that he never used vulgar words and created indecorous scene. Unnecessary eroticism or cheap titillation could not find place in his literary works. Personally also he was a man of refined taste and followed the superior side of English etiquette. He was an example of superior human being and a litterateur of high standing."







Professor Abu Rushddied on February 26, 2010 leaving behind his wife Aziza Ismail Rushd, son Abu Kamal, and daughter ShaheenRushd.He was born to late Syed Abdul Karim - a deputy magistrate of erstwhile British Government and SyedaAmatuzzohra. Abu Rushd was the third amonghis nine siblings. His eldest brother, AZ Abu Tayeb, was the chairman of West Bengal public service commission and pay commission, and his younger brothers are Rashid Karim - a novelist and Fazle Rashid - a journalist.



Dr. SSM Sadrul Huda is an Assistant Professor of East West University. He can be reached at :ssadrul@gmail.com

