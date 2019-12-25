Merry Christmas to all





The feast of the 25th December is one of the most important feasts for us Christians. We remember the first coming of Jesus. He was born in Bethlehem. It is a joyful celebration; we together have sweets of different kinds enjoying very much the celebration.







Christians from different places where they work or study go home to celebrate together with their parents, brothers and sisters. It is indeed a family feast. All are happy to meet each other, celebrate and to up-to-date the last joyful news from each other. The Christmas sweets are special because we make them only in this feast and not in other time.







In the area of Barisal there is a significant rite. At the Christmas Eve, when the sun comes down and becomes dark, all the family members sit together at the table, the family head lights up a Christmas candle and say a prayer. Afterwards, he takes the statue of the Infant Jesus and lays down in the crib. The rosary prayer, said together, concludes the rite.





Christmas is the feast of the light per excellence. Christians all over the world make Christmas trees with decorations of colorful lights, stars, angels, festoons in their houses, schools, hospitals, offices in the streets in the plazas, everywhere. It is the feast of light because Jesus is the light of the universe. We remind this to each other and we welcome the coming of Jesus in our hearts and minds.







This is not only a metaphor, but we believe that He is an outstanding person as human being and as a person who has special and unique relations with God, one of the persons of Him. Because of these relations, He is the messenger of the Almighty to the human beings.







When in Palestine, He proclaimed the Good News of God, He asked people to follow his path and big sinners to repent. Jesus made many miracles in favor of the poor and the sick. At that time, there were many sick people that were not healed; those who had the chance, they were healed, and afterwards some of them changed their minds and lives and followed Him.





He did this activity especially among his people, the Jewish people; He liked also to go to near by countries to be the messenger of the Almighty. In foreign countries, as among the Jews, He also made known the message of God and did many miracles.







At that time, Jesus and the peoples did not have problems of language as in the area they all spoke Aramaic language, now spoken only in some villages in Syria. Those who heard his voice and believed in Him, were healed. He was a special person who overcame the borders of the nearby countries, at that time there was no need of Visa, and the borders of the cultures and religions to be one of his people to show the path of happiness and peace.







We Christians say He is a universal person who can listen to and understand every human being. He speaks the language of the love, mercifulness, compassion and generosity for the full growth of all of us, either personally or socially. This special language which comes from His heart can build good relations among people and nations and respect in every and single person acknowledging the differences of many people's on earth.







Among the peoples where He lived, was not in a position of dominion and exploitation, but He who wants to be a servant for the peace and harmony of the persons.





In the Gospel, we read the healing of ten lepers. They go to meet Jesus asking Him to heal them. Jesus accepted their requests and sent them to the priests of the Temple in Jerusalem who had the job to certify their healing. On the way, ten lepers were healed but only one of them when he felt healed went to thank Jesus for the miracle.







He acknowledged the great gift Jesus had given to him, praised God and professed his faith upon Jesus as his savior. The leper was in great danger as his illness did not give him the possibility to live together in the villages and towns with the others. The leprosy is an illness of skin which gives strong bad smell and it is contagious disease.





Those who believe, as the one leper did, receive the healing of the soul which is peace and the opportunity to become familiar with the Almighty, even friend of Him and to use all the gifts and the benefits that the Almighty gives to us.







The greatest gift from the Almighty is Jesus Christ himself, who is still alive, is near to us and helps us in our journey of life. We have experience and believe that every human being is weak, he wants to do good things, but at the end something goes wrong. Instead of doing good as we want we do evil. When the things are going on, we are not even able to understand this. Only when we come down we become aware.







In the mind and the heart of every single person there is the fighting between good and evil. For instance, we cannot understand when we get anger.







We are able to control the others but we are not able to control ourselves. Those who follow Jesus and try to put into practice his teaching that we find in the Gospel and follow his conscience receive from Him the help and the strength that makes us lighter and peaceful in the path of life. Christ is the Emmanuel, God with us, that help us, we say He saves us. In this, He is always available to be with us, we need only to ask Him for.





On the 4th February of this year, at Abu Dhabi our Pope Francis and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar University in Egypt signed an open letter to the world Christian and Muslim community and to all people of good will inviting them "to remain rooted in the values of peace, to defend the values of mutual understanding, human fraternity and harmonious coexistence, to re-establish wisdom, justice and love".





As daily we experience the fragmentation of the international relations and the growth of tension inside people in the same nations are increasing, the world religious leaders say their word to the whole humanity asking it to make a U-turn and live better by living the above values.





We thank Jesus for his being near to us and maybe we take the change to ask Him for help especially in our relation with the Almighty and the human beings.



Fr. Mimmo Pietanza is Director, Inter-religious Dialogue Center Khulna

