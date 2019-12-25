Mahedi dazzles again as Dhaka down Sylhet

Dhaka Platoon's batsmen Mahedi Hasan and Tamim Iqbal cheering each other against Sylhet Thunder during Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Chattogram-leg match on Tuesday. -BCB



Sylhet Thunder's miserable run of the ongoing Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) continued as all-rounder Mahedi Hasan yet again produced a grandstand batting display to lead his side Dhaka Platoon to a comprehensive eight-wicket victory on Tuesday.





Mahedi who injected life into Dhaka's BPL campaign with destructive batting against Cumilla Warriors, struck another quickfire fifty (28-ball 56) while opener Tamim Iqbal has timed his performance perfectly (49-ball 60)for Dhaka to book the second top spot at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.





Sylhet looked in control for much of the match after Johnson Charles' 73 off 45 balls and captain Mohammad Mithun's 49 off 31balls set up a total of 4 for 174 and with Sherfane Rutherford's 28-ball 38, Sylhet were confident enough for an important win down under this BPL. But Dhaka made light work of the chase by rattling off the required runs with nine balls to spare.







Chasing a tricky target of 175 for a win, Dhaka were helped toward the finish line thanks mainly to all-rounder Mahedi Hasan and Tamim Iqbal. Dhaka made a solid start during run chase as Tamim alongside Anamul Haque put on 58 runs rapidly.







After Anamul's departure, Mahedi lifted Dhaka innings with a crucial 87-run stand for the second wicket with opener Tamim Iqbal. This is Dhaka's fourth win in the competition while Sylhet suffered fifth defeat.







Mahedi entertained the local crowds by playing shots all around the ground. He hit five fours and three sixes while Tamim decorated his unbeaten fifty with five fours and two sixes. Jaker Ali was unbeaten on 22.





Earlier opted to bat first after winning the toss, Caribbean big hitter Charles top-scored with an impressive 73 off 45 balls as Sylhet shook off a wobbly start to post a challenging total in the restricted 20 overs.





Sylhet made a poor start, being reduced to 51 for 2 in the seventh over, but a fine contribution from Charles and Mithun and a late flurry from Rutherfordtook them to a fighting total in their crucial match.





Sylhet batsmen struggled for most part of their innings and broke the shackles only in the last 10 overs with Charles taking charge. They added 89 runs from the final 10 overs to cross the 170 mark after they were placed at 75 for two at the end of the ninth over.





Mithun, who hit lone four and four colossal sixes in his blistering knock, carried the responsibility of taking Sylhet to a fighting total after Charles' departure -- he played some exquisite shots towards the end. Charles, who managed his innings with three fours and eight massive sixes, entertained the huge local crowds.







After Chattogram phase, BPL will resume in Dhaka at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on December 27 where Dhaka will fight against table topper Chattogram Challengers in the day's first game while Khulna Tigers will meet with struggled Rangpur Rangers under the lights at the same day.



