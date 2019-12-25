Muktijoddha taste first win in Fed Cup

An action during the 31st Federation Cup Football Tournament between Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra and Uttar Baridhara Sporting Club at the Bangabandhu National Stadium (BNS) on Tuesday. -BFF



Traditional outfit and three-time champion Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra pulled off their first win in the ongoing TVS 31st Federation Cup Football Tournament after edging past Uttar Baridhara Sporting Club by 2-1 goals in Group D match at the Bangabandhu National Stadium (BNS) on Tuesday.





With the win, Muktijoddha collected four points from two matches including one win and one draw while Uttar Baridhara yet to open the account. Guinean forward Ismail Bangura and Japanese Norito Hash Higuchi scored one goal each for the Muktijoddha while Gambian Darboe Landing netted the lone goal for Uttar Baridhara SC.





In the first half of the day's match, Muktijoddha SKC started an attacking football from the very beginning, but Bangladesh Championship League Runners-up Uttar Baridhara SC denied all of their efforts and also made several eye-catching attempts from counter-attack.





In the 40th minute, Uttar Baridhara SC got the chance to open their account as Muktijoddha goalkeeper Mahfuz Hasan Pritom made a blunder sending the ball to the wrong man Arif Hossen of Uttar Baridhara.







Midfielder Arif sent a cross to midfielder Noyon Mia, who headed it to their captain and Gambian forward Darboe Landing and finally, Landing netted ball by a close range right-footer shot (1-0). But, the three-time Federation Cup champs Muktijoddha equalized the margin just a few seconds before the half-time.





Guinean forward Ismail Bangura restored the parity for the freedom fighters team by tapping ball from the goal mouth melee, off a pass from substitute forward Sarower Zaman Nipu in the stoppage time (45+1 minute) (1-1).







In the 74th minute, Muktijoddha finally doubled the margin as Norito made no mistake to send the ball home by a powerful right-footed long-range shot inside from the box (2-1).

