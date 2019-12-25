PUNAK distributes blankets among distressed people

Bogura district Police Nari Kalyan Samitee (PUNAK) distributed blankets among distressed people of Jamuna Basin areas under Bhandarbari union of Dhunat upazila in Bogura district on Sunday noon. - AA



Bogura district Police Nari Kollkan Shomitee (PUNAK) has distributed blankets among the distressed people of Jamuna Basin areas under Bhandarbari union of Dhunat upazila in Bogura district on Sunday noon.





The blankets distribution program was presided over by the president of PUNAK, Bogura Romana Ashraf, and the better half of the Superintendent of Police (SP). The chief guest was the Superintendent of Police (SP), Bogura Ali Ashraf Bhuiyan BPM (Bar), special guest Addl.







SP (Sherpur Circle), Gaziur Rahman, ASP (Nandigram Circle), Raziur Rahman, ASP Ronjan Chandra Mollik, OC of Dhunat PS Ismail Hossain, OC (Investigation) Dhunat PS Mizanur Rahman, Vice-President of PUNAK Shirin Aktar, Secretary Monjuri Islam, Cashier Roushan Ara Munni, Sonia Mitu, Shabir Jhumur, Rabeya Hossain Roni, Sub-inspector Montaz Ali, Nuruzzaman, Prodip Kumar, Shamim Islam and others.









--Bogura

