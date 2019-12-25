Int'l scientific conference of FSB on Friday

Fisheries Faculty Dean Prof Dr Md Ahsan Bin Habib has announced the date of a two-day Biennial International Scientific Conference of Fisheries Society of Bangladesh (FSB) at a press conference at Fisheries Faculty conference room in BAU on Tuesday. -



A two days Biennial International Scientific Conference of Fisheries Society of Bangladesh (FSB) to be held on 27 and 28 December at Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU) for the 1st time with a theme 'Fisheries in Bangladesh Blue Economy, Challenges & Opportunities'.





The biennial international scientific conference will be held at BAU Syed Nazrul Isam Conference Hall. BAU Vice-chancellor Prof Dr Lutful Hassan will be addressed as chief guest on the program.







Four professor will be awarded with 'Lifetime Honor Award' including two former Vice-chancellor of BAU Dr Md Asadur Rahman and Dr Md Anwarul Islam on the occasion, said Fisheries Faculty Dean Prof Dr Md Ahsan Bin Habib at a press conference held at Fisheries Faculty conference room on Tuesday.







A total of 130 oral research articles and 95 posters will be presented in 9 sessions and 300 scientists from home and abroad will take part in the conference











---BAU





Leave Your Comments