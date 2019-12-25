Workshop on industrial safety held at SU

Inspector of Chittagong Fire Service and Civil Defense Bahar Uddin speaking at a workshop on industrial safety on Tuesday at Southern University in Chattogram.



A safety workshop on industrial constructions organized by the Business Administration Department of Southern University (SU) was held recently at the Southern University's permanent campus in Bayazid Arefin Nogor of Chattogram.







The workshop was organized to raise awareness about how to reduce the amount of casualties during various accidents including fire and how to deal with these problems without being disturbed.





Inspector of Chittagong Fire Service and Civil Defense Bahar Uddin and Mohammad Ali, Managing Director of Safety Solutions provided hands-on training on theoretical and practical issues in the day-long workshop.







Around 45 MBA students participated in the workshop, organized under the supervision of Kazi Nazmul Huda, Associate Professor of Business Administration.





The workshop discusses contemporary issues related to building safety, challenges and solutions to fire safety, fire fighting techniques in industrial constructions, causes of fire, informing about combustible materials, application of various fire fighting methods, enhancing knowledge of firefighting equipment and its uses.





During this time the students participated in the fire fighting exercise using modern equipment and technology. Later, the invited guests handed over certificates to the students taking part in the workshop.

