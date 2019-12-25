'Bhapa pitha' business gets momentum in Ctg



Traditional and seasonal delicious steamed rice cake locally called "Bhapa pitha" draws huge public attention, enticing them to have this mouth-watering winter food along with bringing boons for the occasional poor cake-makers.





Hundreds of seasonal "Bhapa pitha" makers are bustling with customers erecting makeshift enterprises beside road, village markets, bus stands, and ferry ghats even by the side of playgrounds and tea-stalls.





"Bhapa pitha" having been a delicate winter food, a lot of people throng those temporary pitha shops and purchase. Besides, being a low-cost food item, it has been consumed abundantly.





Ali, (40) a Bhapa pitha maker, at GEC bus-stand said some bus passengers before getting on bus early in the morning like to have one or two "Bhapa pitha" as their breakfast. So he opens his temporary 'pitha shop' at dawn.







He said he earns at least Tk. 400-500 per day. Rahima khatun, (30) who runs his "pitha shop" at Riaz uddin bazar said her husband Khalek buys the ingredients of cake rice, molasses and coconuts from market and their earnings from selling pitha is pretty good.





With the advent of winter, sales of traditional pithas made of bran have boomed as roadside shops in the capital have dressed the part to cater to the crowds at twilight the local delicacies in both taste and texture.As the making of winter pithas at home is declining in the city life, footpath shops have become the first choice for many for easy availability of the items.





A middle aged woman customer told this correspondent that she herself and her family members like very much coconut mixing 'Bhapa pitha'. But there is no scope of making it at home. So they buy it from the market especially in the winter.







Some time they entertain their guests with 'Bhapa pitha' buying from market. When visited some remote rural areas of the district, this correspondent also found that a large number of poor people both male and female are engaged in making "Bhapa pitha".







"Bhapa pitha" is a seasonal stream cake that generally made in the winter season. It is tasty and popular to both the rural and urban people in the district. "Bhapa pitha" needs some flour of rice, molasses, and coconut to be made.







Cake makers first put some rice floor in a small round pot. Then they place some coconut and molasses and again put some floor over it. After that, the whole filling is shrouded by a rag and put it over a pierced lid of a pot filled with water which is placed on stove. The water is boiled by heat and its steam comes out of the hole of the lid which helps make bhapa pitha.







Bhapa pitha is a type of rice cake mainly from the eastern part of the Indian subcontinent, what is today Bangladesh, East India and Northeast India. Bhapa pitha is considered to be traditional winter dish in Bangladesh.





These are steamed rice cakes made out of freshly ground rice flour. The filling is composed of coconut and date molasses. Either brown sugar or jaggery can often be used as a substitute for the molasses.

Leave Your Comments