'Tirjok Natto Mela' begins today

Theatre Institute, Chattogram



A five-day long drama festival-'Tirjok Natto Mela'- will begin on Wednesday in Chattogram.Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud will attend the opening ceremony of the festival as chief guest while noted drama-personalities Bivash Chakrabarti and Mamunur Rashid will inaugurate both the 'Natto Mela' and 'Tirjok Memorial Exhibition' tomorrow evening, organizers said.







Noted academic Dr Anupam Sen will preside over the inaugural ceremony while Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) mayor AJM Nasir Uddin and Power Division secretary Dr Ahmed Kaykaus will attend the event as special guests, reports BSS.





The dramas will be staged everyday from December 25 to 29 at three venues 'Mukta Manchha' of Theatre Institute, Chattogram (TIC), Lecture Theatre and Gallery. Along with Tirjok, three other prominent drama and theatre organizations from Dhaka will also perform in the festival which will begin with staging 'Tarongo Bhango' of Tirjok on December 25.





The drama fair includes documentary film, photographs exhibition, drama dialogue, drama discussions, drawing competition of children, storytelling program, lecture workshop, recitations, debating, mime action, dance and rendering songs. Drama personalities Ramendu Majumder, Alak Ghosh are expected to participate in different events of the festival.

