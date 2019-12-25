Chattogram prepares for Christmas

Pathorghata Church, Chattogram. -AA



The color of Christmas is already flowing in the air of Chattogram. Christmas trees are prepared. Bags are full with gifts for kids. People are ordering cakes and pithas. All the Christian houses are decorated prepared for the arrival of Jesus.







The first Christmas prayer will be held at 9pm on Tuesday at the church of the Pobitro Rani Jopmala Church at Pathorghata. Father Subrata Bonifas Tolentino will be the priest in this prayer.





Archbishop Mojej Costa will perform the prayer for Christmas in Bangla at 12pm. A third Christmas prayer will be held at 8.30 am on Wednesday.





Caritas Regional Chief James Gomez said, "RAB, police and law enforcement agencies have strengthened security in Christianpolli ahead of Christmas."







There are 20 churches in various places of Chattogram including Patharghata, Jamalkhan, Pahartali, OR Nizam Road, Jubilee Road. There will be prayers on the occasion of Christmas. Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the Kotowali police station Mohammad Mohsin said that surveillance has been increased in Christianpolli and church areas long ago.





Sudden check-posts are being set up on the road for security. Along with the uniformed police, a large number of civil dressed policemen have been deployed for the security on the Christmas day. Radisson Blue Chittagong Bay View has already decorated for Christmas.







The reindeer and snowmen of Santa Claus are in the hotel lobby. There are countless Christmas trees in various hotels throughout the hotel. Radisson Blue has announced a package for the guest. Anyone can stay in this five-star hotel by Tk 12,500 with free buffet breakfast and dinner.

Leave Your Comments