CCC working for freedom fighters welfare: Mayor

Shubhasish Sinha handing over a memeto to the son of MA Hannan, freedom fighter at a reception program at Engineers Institution Auditorium in Chattogram on Tuesday. -AA



Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) is working for the welfare of the freedom fighters from duty and responsibility towards the freedom fighters, CCC Mayor AJM Nasir Uddin said.





He said this while addressing a program of conferring reception to freedom fighter at the Engineers Institution Auditorium in Chattogram on Tuesday. This year, Chattogram City Corporation has conferred reception to 175 freedom fighters. A key of house was handed over to the freedom fighter Abdus Salam.







The special guests were Assistant High Commissioner of India (acting) Shubhashish Sinha, Honorary Consul General Architect of Russia Ashik Imran and acting President of the city Awami League Mahtab Uddin Chowdhury.





The Mayor said, "We are honoring the best children of the Bengali nation the freedom fighters and their families. We have a duty and responsibility towards the freedom fighters. From that point of view, we have expanded the range and scope of the freedom fighter reception. "







He said that the first two years after taking charge, we were able to honor 150 freedom fighters each year, the next two years 170 and this time we have honored 175 freedom fighters. Subhashish Sinha said, "December is the month of victory and pride.





In this month, the country achieved freedom by the freedom fighters with the help of India. The Pak invaders were defeated. Whenever a freedom fighter comes to me for visa, I take special care of them. I give scholarships to freedom fighters."





Sumon Barua, Chief Education Officer of CCC, delivered the welcome speech. Mozaffar Ahmed, commander of the metropolitan freedom fighters and Mofidul Alam, Chief Revenue Officer of CCC also has spoken at the program.





CCC panel Mayor Chowdhury Hasan Mahmood Hasani, Zobira Nargis Khan, Nisar Uddin Ahmed Manju, Councilor Nazmul Haque Duke, Mohammad Salim Ullah Bacchu, freedom fighter Abdus Salam and Md Mainuddin were also present at the program, among others.







City Freedom Fighters Parliament Commander Mozaffar Ahmed told the Mayor that, only Chattogram City Corporation in the country is building a house for the freedom fighters at a cost of Tk 26-28 lakh.







We will be by your side. He called for setting up a freedom fighter foundation like Mayor Haj Kafela in the city and keeping the freedom fighter's representative in the board of Chittagong Medical College. A documentary of the Liberation War was displayed on the occasion.

