Afghan troops die in Taliban attack

Seven Afghan soldiers were killed in a Taliban attack on a base in northern Afghanistan on Tuesday, officials said, as local and international forces brace for another deadly winter. -AFP



More than 18 years after US-led forces toppled the hardline Taliban regime, Afghan forces are suffering record casualties with Afghan and US officials warning that the toll is not sustainable.





Despite a winter lull in fighting due to heavy snowfall in the mountains where the Islamist Taliban typically rest and regroup ahead of their annual spring offensive, assaults on vulnerable security checkpoints continue across the country.





Mohammad Yousuf, the district governor of Dawlatabad where the incident took place said, said dozens of Taliban insurgents targeted a checkpoint manned jointly by Afghan soldiers and intelligence agents, killing 15.





An Afghan Defence Ministry statement said seven soldiers had been killed. The ministry tends not to provide exact figures on its casualties sustained in fighting with the Taliban.





The Taliban, fighting to oust foreign forces and overthrow the Western-backed Kabul government, claimed responsibility and said at least 20 members of the security forces were killed, six wounded and four captured. The Taliban often inflates casualty figure they inflict on Afghan government forces.





As Afghan security force casualties mounted this year, the government pulled back from hundreds of checkpoints in isolated areas that acted as a magnet for Taliban attacks.Tens of thousands of Afghan civilians, members of the security forces and 2,400 U.S. military personnel have been killed in fighting since 2001.





According to German intelligence officials at Camp Marmal, a German-run base outside Mazar-i-sharif in Balkh, January 2019 saw one of the highest-ever numbers of attacks in the north. "If there is no game changer on the strategic level, it will be a 'hot' winter," one official told AFP.



"We are talking about two dozens of security incidents average per day" across NATO's northern command, he added.In October, local officials said a column of hundreds of Taliban fighters on motorbikes attacked Shortepa district police headquarters in Balkh, briefly capturing the facility.







The German intelligence official said the number was exaggerated, with likely only "dozens" of fighters. Still, it highlights how quickly Taliban fighters can mass and then disperse back into the local population.





"There's fierce fighting going on all through the year, meaning that the Taliban managed to expand into some territories that haven't been their traditional ones," the official said.









---AFP, Afghanistan

Leave Your Comments