BGB-BSF meet begins in New Delhi today



The director general (DG) level conference of Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) and Indian Border Security Force (BSF) is scheduled to start in New Delhi today.





The five-day border conference will end on December 29 through signing of 'Joint Discussion Document' there, said an official release on Tuesday. On the inaugural day of the conference, the two DGs of the neighboring countries will sit for a meeting at Chhawla camp of BSF in New Delhi.





An 11-member Bangladesh delegation headed by BGB Director General Major General Md Shafeenul Islam will join the conference while BSF Director General Shri Vivek Kumar Johri will lead a 19-member Indian delegation.





During the visit, the BGB director general will call on India's home affairs minister Amit Shah. Marking the conference, a 'Moitri Cup Tournament' will be arranged between the volleyball teams of BGB and BSF at Chhawla camp stadium on December 27.









