Seven promoted to senior secretary



The government has promoted seven secretaries to the post of senior secretary. The Public Administration Ministry issued separate notifications in this regard on Tuesday.





The newly promoted senior secretaries are Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry Secretary Mohibul Haque, Prime Minister's Office Secretary Sajjadul Hassan, Planning Commission Member (Secretary) Shahin Ahmed Chowdhury, Railways Ministry Secretary Md Mofazzal Hossain, Fisheries and LivestockMinistry Secretary Raisul Alam Mondal, Public Administration ministry Secretary Foyez Ahmed and Science and Technology Secretary M Anwar Hossain.





The orders for Public Administration and Science and Technology secretaries will be effective without any delay while the fisheries secretary's order will be effective from December 30.The four other secretaries' promotion order will be effective from December 31.









