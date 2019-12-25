People express solidarity

A solidarity rally was held on Tuesday at Dhaka University protesting the attack on DUCSU VP Nurul Haque Nur and his associates. -AA



A solidarity rally was held on Tuesday at Dhaka University protesting the attack on DUCSU VP Nurul Haque and his associates.Anti-terrorists Students Unity- a platform of general students - staged the rally at the Raju Sculpture at noon.Protesters announced a three-point demand including resignation of DU proctor, discovering and publishing CCTV footages of the attack, immediate trial and expulsion of attackers.







Students, teachers, journalists and politicians expressed solidarity with the demonstrators and demand trial of the attackers and resignation of DU Proctor AKM Golam Rabbani for his failure.





Former DUCSU VPs ASM Abdur Rab, Mujahidul Islam Selim, Mahmudur Rahman Manna, Aman Ullah Aman, famed photojournalist Shahidul Alam, DU Law Professor Dr Tanzimuddin Khan, Ganasamhati Andolon Convener Junaid Saki, Jahangirnagar University teachr Said Ferdous, leaders of different student organizations expressed solidarity.





Dr Tanzimuddin Khan Said, "Attacks have now become a common phenomenon at universities. I also got life threat many times for protesting injustice. We all have to protest together to break the culture of fear." He demanded immediate resignation of DU Proctor Golam Rabbani as he didn't take steps to save students though he was informed earlier.







Urging all to protest the attacks on innocent people, Zunaid Saki, "We all have the right to raise our voice but the government create a culture of fear to stop the voice. Using the ideology of MuktiJhuddho, none can do evil practices."Shahidul Alam said, "I am very glad to see the protest. The ruling party and their men try to stop the criticism as they fear public protest.'





Meanwhile, BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami backed teachers of DU demandedpunishment of the perpetrators whose attack left 28 injured including DUCSU VP Nur form a human chain at the base of Aparajeyo Bangla.





Leave Your Comments