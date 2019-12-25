CBI books ex-Maruti boss for bank fraud



The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked Jagdish Khattar, former Managing Director of MarutiNSE -0.45 % Udyog in an alleged bank loan fraud case of Rs 110 crores.





Khattar has been booked on the complaint of Punjab National BankNSE -0.24 % (PNB) for availing a loan of Rs 110 crores but not repaying it allegedly with the intention to dupe the bank in conspiracy with certain unknown bank officials.





The CBI, in its FIR, has named Khattar and his new company Carnation Auto India Private Limited on charges of criminal conspiracy, breach of trust, cheating and criminal misconduct.





The complainant in the case, PNB, has alleged that Khattar and his sister concerns namely M/s Khattar Auto India and Carnation Realty Private Limited and M/s Carnation Insurance broking company, who were also guarantors applied for a term loan of Rs 170 crores which was sanctioned by PNB, reports The Economic Times.Thereafter, another loan of Rs 10 crores was sanctioned by the bank however, subsequently restricted to Rs 110 crores.





The bank alleged that Khattar in an alleged criminal conspiracy with unknown public servants of PNB has cheated the bank to the tune of Rs 110 crores by not repaying the same.





It is further alleged that Khattar along with co-accused in order to cheat the bank sold the goods hypothecated to the bank without its permission and diverted the funds thereby causing criminal breach of trust and cheating causing wrongful loss to the bank and corresponding gain to themselves.





"A forensic audit was got conducted by the bank through M/s K G Somani and Company which reported that the accused borrower had dishonestly and fraudulently sold the fixed assets costing Rs 6692.48 lakhs for a consideration amount of Rs 455.89 lakhs without the approval of the bank whereas the assets have been furnished as security to the bank, further after the sale, the accused borrower did not deposit sale proceeds with the bank.





It was also found that the accused borrower had fraudulently extended the loans and advances to its sister concern/subsidiaries also. Thereby it has committed misappropriation of bank funds and has put them for own use," reads CBI's FIR.





Putting the role of bank officials under the scanner, the FIR says "as per the norms/procedure of the bank, the concerned bank official(s) are required to verify the stock every month and also to cross check the debtors/creditors which appears to have not been done. As such, the role of bank officials will be looked into during the course of investigation. "





PNB had submitted a complaint to CBI on October 17 this year mentioning the names of five accused including Jagdish Khattar. The complaint included names of three companies, M/s Khattar Auto India Pvt LTd, M/s Carnation Realty Pvt Ltd and M/s Carnation Insurance Broking company pvt Ltd.





"However, during verification no direct role of guarantors in committing the fraud with the bank came to light as such they are not named in the FIR. However, their role in detail will be ascertained during investigation," reads the FIR.









---Agency

Leave Your Comments