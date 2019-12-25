Solar eclipse on Thursday



The annular solar eclipse will occur on Thursday. Partial Solar Eclipse will visible on that day in Bangladesh if the sky remains clear.A solar eclipse occurs when a portion of the Earth is engulfed in a shadow cast by the Moon which fully or partially blocks sunlight.





This occurs when the Sun, Moon and Earth are aligned. Such alignment coincides with a new moon (syzygy) indicating the Moon is closest to the ecliptic plane.





For sky-watchers, space fans and nature-lovers across the world, it's two Christmases in one this year as a rare annular solar eclipse strikes the Middle East and Asia-and you can watch it all online.





An annular solar eclipse occurs when a New Moon is furthest from the Earth on its elliptical orbit, and on Christmas Day it will appear about one percent smaller in the sky.





It can't fully eclipse the Sun, and instead observers see a "ring of fire" or "ring of light" around the Moon. It's essentially a pretty partial solar eclipse, and at all times observers need to wear protective solar eclipse glasses.





It's happening along a path that's 118 kilometers wide. It will be visible from Saudi Arabia-where the sun will rise as a "ring of fire"-Qatar, the UAE, Oman, southern India, northern Sri Lanka, the Indian Ocean, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines and Guam, where the sun will set as a ring of fire. A partial solar eclipse will be visible across the Middle East, south-east Asia and Australia.





