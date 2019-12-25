Govt to install 273,100 smart gas meters



The government has decided to install 273,100 pre-paid smart gas meters to decrease systems loss of the natural resource and prevent unwanted incidents involving gas pipeline.





State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said the government is going ahead with automation and other strategic options to make future gas supply sustainable.







The minister said the initiative will prevent the misuse of the national resource as well as benefit private sector entrepreneurs.







Of the prepaid meters, Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Ltd will install 213,100 and Karnafuli Gas Distribution Company Ltd 60,000 others across the country.





The state minister disclosed the information while speaking as the chief guest at a seminar on Pre-Paid Gas Meter Purchase and Establishment Policy-2019. Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry Joint Secretary Dr Shah Md Sanaul Huq presented the keynote paper at the seminar.







Division Senior Secretary Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Munim said the natural resources like gas is very important from the perspective of national development and other sectors.







The government is committed to preventing the misuse of gas to make supply of the natural resources more sustainable, he said.Petrobangla Chairman Md Ruhul presided over the seminar.

