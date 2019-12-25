Merry Christmas! President, PM greet Christians

Tejgaon church has been well-decorated with colorful lights on the eve of Christmas on Tuesday. -Mostafizur Rahman/AA



The Christian community of the country will celebrate Christmas Day today as elsewhere across the world, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ. Christmas, the biggest religious festival of the Christian community, is the celebration of rebirth, new beginning, forgiveness and peace, and renewing relationship with God and human beings.



The Christians of different groups will celebrate the day by offering special prayers, illuminating churches and installing makeshift Christmas trees at homes and places of worship and missions across the country.





Elderly people of the community, attired in the outfit of Santa Claus, make fun with children and distribute gifts among kids as part of a universal Christian practice.The day is a public holiday.





President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in separate messages greeted members of the Christian community on this occasion.In his message, President Hamid called upon all to consolidate the long-standing tradition of religious harmony in the country irrespective of religion, caste and position.





Noting that Bangladesh is a bright instance of communal harmony, he said people with different beliefs observe their own religion, rituals and programs freely and Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman dreamed of a non- communal Bangladesh.





He said Jesus Christ had invited the derailed people to the path of truth and justice for establishing peace in the world."Jesus taught the path of love for people, forgiveness, affection, compassion, how to establish justice and peaceful coexistence in the society," he added.





He called upon all to work together to build a happy, prosperous and non-communal Bangladesh.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in her message, called upon the people irrespective of religion, caste and creed to come forward to expedite the development activities in the country and its people being imbued with mankind.





"One of the goals of Jesus Christ was to establish justice and peace in the world . . . Great Christ had sacrificed himself for the endangered and hungry people and he remains immortal in the human history for his noble way of life and unique character," she said.





People of all classes, she said, are enjoying full freedom in exercising their respective religious activities.She called upon all to work together, maintain the bondage of communal harmony to build a hunger-free prosperous Bangladesh ad dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





Churches in the capital have been illuminated, Christmas trees set up and candles lit at homes and churches by the Christian community to celebrate the event amid religious fervor.Tight security measures have been clamp down across the country for peaceful and smooth celebration of the Christmas Day.





Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said, "The law enforcement agencies have been asked to remain alert and ensure all possible security to ensure peaceful and smooth celebration of the Christmas Day."Christmas is celebrated to remember the birth of Jesus Christ, who Christians believe is the Son of God.





The name 'Christmas' comes from the Mass of Christ (or Jesus). A Mass service (which is sometimes called Communion or Eucharist) is where Christians remember that Jesus died for us and then came back to life.





The 'Christ-Mass' service was the only one that was allowed to take place after sunset (and before sunrise the next day), so people had it at Midnight! So we get the name Christ-Mass, shortened to Christmas.





The first recorded date of Christmas being celebrated on December 25th was in 336, during the time of the Roman Emperor Constantine (he was the first Christian Roman Emperor). But it was not an official Roman state festival at this time.However, there are many different traditions and theories as to why Christmas is celebrated on December 25th.





