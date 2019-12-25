Christmas Day being celebrated









The Christian community is celebrating the Christmas Day in the country, as elsewhere across the world, on Wednesday commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ.





Christmas, the biggest religious festival of the Christian community, is the celebration of rebirth, new beginning, forgiveness and peace, and renewing relationship with God and human beings.





Decoration of Christmas trees with colourful lights, special prayers, and distribution of gifts among children and exchange of pleasantries are the main features of the day's festivities.





Christmas carols and hymns will be sung before and after the prayer sessions at the churches.





President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages on the occasion.





The President will host a reception at Bangabhaban on the occasion.





Archbishop of Bangladesh, ambassadors and representatives from different foreign missions, distinguished persons of the Christian community, religious leaders and professionals will join the reception.





A group of singers will perform the Christmas carol at the reception.





Later, President Abdul Hamid will cut a Christmas cake with members of the Christian community.





Bangladesh Television and Bangladesh Betar and different private TV channels and radio stations will air special programmes highlighting the significance of the day.

















