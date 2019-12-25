Ukraine approves visa-free regimes with Colombia, Ecuador









The Ukrainian government has approved visa-free regimes respectively with Colombia and Ecuador, Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk said on his social media page on Tuesday.





"We have approved agreements between the governments of Ukraine and Colombia, as well as the governments of Ukraine and Ecuador on the mutual cancellation of visa requirements," wrote Honcharuk on his Telegram channel.





Under the agreements, the citizens of both countries would be able to spend up to 90 days in the host country without the visa.





At the moment, Ukrainians can visit over 80 countries without the visas.

