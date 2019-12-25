Aerospace innovation center launched in Israel









Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has launched an innovation center in the central city of Ramat Gan on Tuesday, in collaboration with the global accelerator company Starburst Aerospace.





The government-owned IAI said in its statement that the new center will support the implementation of its strategy which focuses on business performance, growth and profits.





The innovation center will work as a startup accelerator to support the advanced technology projects.





The center's innovation methodologies will encourage technological diversity and in-house entrepreneurship, while collaborating with startup companies.





In its first year, the center is expected to focus on technological challenges in the pre-seed stage, in partnerships with startups and large organizations.





The hi-tech teams selected to join the center will develop technologies such as aerospace artificial intelligence, innovative radar technology and robotics.





IAI CEO Nimrod Sheffer said that the innovation center is another step in the company's strategy to encourage individual, business and entrepreneurial excellence.

