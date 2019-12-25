City polls: Atiqul, Haji Salim Taposh collect AL nomination forms









Incumbent DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam, and ruling party MPs Haji Mohammad Salim and Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh on Wednesday collected Awami League nomination forms for contesting the elections to two Dhaka city corporations.





Of them, Salim and Taposh bought nomination forms to participate in the election to Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) while Atiqul in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) polls.





On behalf of Taposh, his uncle Mamun Serniabat collected the nomination form from the AL president’s Dhanmondi political office while Haji Salim’s personal secretary Mohiuddin Ahmed Belal for him.





DNCC mayor’s personal secretary Saifuddin Imon collected the nomination form for Atiqul.





Eight contenders have so far bought AL nomination forms for the two city corporations. The others include Bangabandhu Academy President Nazmul Haque and former Secretary General of Muktijoddha Central Command Council MA Rashid for the DSCC election while Bangabandhu Foundation Joint General Secretary Shahidullah Osmani for the DNCC polls.





However, incumbent DSCC Mayor Sayeed Khokon is yet to collect the nomination form.





Each aspirant has to pay Tk 25,000 for the nomination form.





The distribution of forms will continue from 8am to 5pm every day till December 27.





The applicants will have to submit their forms by 6pm on Friday (December 27) for the DNCC and DSCC polls scheduled to be held on January 30.

